GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Verona 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 17, at Verona in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division game.

The Ridgers improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the division, while Verona moved to 2-6 and 1-4 in the division.

Glen Ridge senior quarterback Zach Konetzni had a dominant performance, as he passed for 162 yards with three touchdowns on 11 of 16 attempts and rushed for 174 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Konetzni threw TD passes of 14 yards to freshman Matt Pereira in the first quarter, 13 yards to senior Myles Adams in the second quarter and 28 yards to Adams in the third quarter. Konetzni also scored on runs of 78 yards in the third quarter and 56 yards in the fourth quarter.

Senior JP Labadia had five catches for 68 yards, Pereira finished with three catches for 39 yards and Adams finished with two catches for the TDs. Senior John Leone had one catch for 14 yards.

Sophomore lineman Tyler Kamil led the Ridgers with 11 tackles and had one forced fumble. Senior linebacker Tristan Wilson had eight tackles and one fumble recovery; Konetzni had five tackles and one interception; junior lineman Paul Wiley had six tackles; and junior linebacker Hunter Sicoli, senior linemen Alex Bowman and lineman Leone each had five tackles.

The Ridgers will visit Dwight Morrow HS, of Englewood, in the final regular-season game in a crossover divisional game on Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Glen Ridge under second-year head coach Chris Strumolo, is ranked No. 9 in the United Power Rankings. The top 16 teams qualify for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional playoffs that begin Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

The Ridgers reached the state sectional semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

