October 23, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 55
Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 64
B-SOCCER-GRvOT1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 84
CROSS-GR 09.30 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner enjoy fine strides in Week 3 of SEC dual meets

Editor October 8, 2025 82
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 96

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB 1

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler 4

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 3
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 8