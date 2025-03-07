Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team advances to sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Whippany Park and North Arlington to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament semifinals.

The Ridgers defeated No. 16 seed Whippany Park, 44-15, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at home. Sophomore forward Caitlin Hood had 14 points and six rebounds; senior forward Riley O’Sullivan had 12 points and nine rebounds; senior guard Marjorie Boyle had eight points, including two 3-pointers, and two rebounds; senior guard Katie Powers had three points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds; sophomore guard Lauren Cifellli had two points, four rebounds and two steals; junior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie added two points, five assists and two rebounds; junior forward Allison Snyder grabbed eight rebounds; junior forward Alexa Magalnick added three points; sophomore guard Grace Kennedy had two rebounds; and junior guard Leila Arda had one rebound.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 8 seed North Arlington, 52-28, in the quarterfinals at home on Saturday, March 1, to improve to 20-8 on the season. Hood had 16 points and 10 rebounds; O’Sullivan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three assists; Powers had 11 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds and two blocks; Mira-McKenzie had three points and five rebounds; and Snyder had two points, five rebounds and three blocks.

GRHS was scheduled to host No. 4 seed Verona in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 4, after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 6 seed Belvidere against No. 2 seed University (Newark). The final is Friday, March 7.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Kristina Danella, are seeking to return to the Section 2, Group 1 final for the third year in a row. They lost to University in each of the past two sectional finals. However, this season, they defeated University in both Super Essex Conference-American Division meetings, 51-43 on Jan. 16 at University and 44-31 on Feb. 13 at home.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. North Arlington (sectional quarterfinals, March 1)