Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team rolls to county tournament quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is in the midst of a sensational season.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Kristina Danella, were awarded the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament. In addition, the Ridgers are ranked No. 18 in the state. This is the first time in their history that the Ridgers have been ranked in the state.

They defeated West Orange, ranked No. 15 in the state, 57-44, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at West Orange.

Sophomore Caitlin Hood had 20 points, junior Allison Snyder had 16 points, senior Riley O’Sullivan had 14 points, junior Annabel Koss-Defrank had five points and junior Anabel Mira-McKenzie added two points.

The Ridges avenged a 61-34 loss to West Orange in the third game of the season on Dec. 19.

GRHS defeated No. 14 seed Nutley, 57-33, in the first round of the ECT at home on Saturday, Feb. 1. O’Sullivan had 14 points, three assists and two rebounds; Snyder posted 12 points, five blocked shots, four rebounds and three assists; senior Marjorie Boyle had 12 points and two assists; senior Katie Powers had nine points, 10 assists and two rebounds; and Hood posted eight points with 10 rebounds. It was the Ridgers’ second win over Nutley this season. They won, 37-24, at home on Saturday, Jan. 11, in an SEC crossover divisional game.

GRHS defeated Glen Rock, 49-35, on Monday, Feb. 3, at home to improve to 15-5 overall on the season. Hood had 14 points; Powers had 12 points; Snyder had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists; and O’Sullivan had 10 points and nine rebounds. Glen Rock moved to 18-2.

The Ridgers will host No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic in the ECT quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. The winner between Glen Ridge and Mount St. Dominic will face the winner between No. 7 seed West Essex and No. 2 seed West Orange in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 15. The semifinals are hosted by West Orange. The other ECT quarterfinals are No. 8 seed Verona at No. 1 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception, and No. 5 seed Caldwell at No. 4 seed University.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Nutley (Essex County Tournament first round, Feb. 1, at Glen Ridge)