Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse players gain honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team, which won the Essex County Tournament title for the second year in a row, featured several players who earned postseason honors.

All–NJ Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League

Stars and Stripes

White Division

FIRST TEAM

Katie Powers, senior.

Campbell Spillett, senior.

Grace Sutton, junior.

Addison Townson, junior.

Audrey Medlar, junior.

SECOND TEAM

Jorie Boyle, senior.

MaryClare Easter, senior.

Claudia Brennan, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bella Porawski, freshman.

All–Super Essex Conference

American Division

FIRST TEAM

Powers.

Spillett.

Townson.

Sutton.

Medlar.

SECOND TEAM

Boyle.

Easter.

Claudia Brennan, sophomore

Porawski.

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Torrisi, freshman.

The All–NJIGLL and the All–SEC selections were made by the coaches.

In addition, for the second year in row, Powers and Spillett were named USA Lacrosse All–Americans. Townson also was named a USA Lacrosse Academic All-American.

Moreover, NJ.com honored the Ridgers. On the NJ.com All–State, Powers, an attacker, made the First Team for the second year in a row; and Spillett, who also played attack, made the Second Team for the second year in a row.

On the NJ.com All-Group 1, Powers, Spillett and Easter (defense) made the First Team; and Towson (attack) and Medlar (defense) made the Second Team.

Spillett had 85 goals and seven assists for the season, and finished with 351 goals and 37 assists for 388 points for her career.

Powers scored 51 goals and collected 74 assists on the season, while finishing with 198 goals and 258 assists for 456 points for her career. She also had 135 draw controls, 38 ground balls and 10 forced turnover this season.

Townson posted 58 goals and 18 assists on the season and has 138 goals and 29 assist for her career. Medlar and Easter were top defenders. Porawski had 14 ground balls. Brennan had 15 goals and five assists. Torrisi had 15 goals and two assists.

Sutton scored 17 goals and added 16 assists. Boyle was the team’s top goaltender, making 83 saves in 20 games.

The following Ridgers have committed to continue to play in college:

Graduated seniors:

Powers – Bucknell lacrosse commit.

Spillett – Rutgers lacrosse commit.

Easter – Coastal Carolina lacrosse commit.

Boyle – Ramapo basketball commit.

Rising seniors:

Sutton – Bucknell lacrosse commit.

Medlar – Muhlenberg lacrosse commit.

The Ridgers, under 17th-year head coach Beth Larkin, were seeking their second straight state sectional tournament championship. The top-seeded Ridgers, though, lost to third-seeded Mountain Lakes, 13-7, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on June 10 at Watsessing Park field to finish with a 13-7 record. In 2024, the Ridgers won the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament title and then capped the season by winning the Group 1 state title.

The top-seeded Ridgers won their second straight Essex County Tournament title, beating No. 2 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6-5, in the final on May 10 at West Essex in North Caldwell, led by Spillett’s four goals.

The Ridgers were ranked No. 15 in the final NJ.com state Top 20 poll.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge HS Girls Lacrosse