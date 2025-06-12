Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team advances to sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated fourth-seeded Glen Rock, 13-6, on Thursday, June 5, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament championship game. Junior Addison Townson scored a team-high six goals and added one assist to lead the Ridgers. Senior Katie Powers had three goals and three assists, senior Campbell Spillett had three goals and junior Grace Sutton had one goal and one assist for GRHS. Freshman Olivia Torrisi and sophomore Claudia Brennan each had one assist, and senior Marjorie Boyle had four saves.

The Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game and have won eight of the past nine games, were scheduled to host third-seeded Mountain Lakes in the final on Tuesday, June 10, after press time. GRHS lost to Mountain Lakes, 16-7, at home on April 30.

If the Ridgers won, they will play the South Jersey, Group 1 champion in the Group 1 state championship on either Friday or Saturday, June 13 or 14, to cap the season. The South Jersey, Group 1 final pitted No. 1 seed Rumson–Fair Haven against No. 2 seed Haddonfield.

Powers was four goals shy of 200 for her career. She has 49 goals and 72 assists on the season. Spillett has 81 goals and seven assists on the season, and has 347 goals and 37 assists for her career. Townson has 56 goals and 17 assists on the season, and has 136 goals and 28 assists for her career.