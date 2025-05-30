Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team gains top seed in sectional tournament, seeks repeat title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament.

The Ridgers, who also are the defending Group 1 state champions, were scheduled to host No. 16 seed Indian Hills in the first round on Wednesday, May 28, after press time. If they won, the Ridgers will host either No. 8 seed Pequannock or No. 9 seed Kinnelon in the quarterfinals on a date that was not known after press time. The semifinals are Thursday, June 5, and the final is Tuesday, June 10. Madison is the No. 2 seed.

The Ridgers, who won the Essex County Tournament title for the second straight season, split two games last week.

GRHS fell to Summit, 10-7, on Tuesday, May 20, at Summit. Senior Katie Powers had four goals and one assist; and junior Addison Townson, freshman Olivia Torrisi and sophomore Claudia Brennan each had one goal. Senior goalie Marjorie Boyle made six saves.

The Ridgers defeated Morris Knolls, 9-8, in overtime on Thursday, May 22, at Morris Knolls. GRHS outscored Morris Knolls, 3-1, in the fourth quarter. Powers scored the goal in overtime. Senior Campbell Spillett had four goals, Powers finished with three goals and added four assists, and Townson and Brennan each had one goal. Boyle made four saves. The Ridgers improved to 10-6 on the season.