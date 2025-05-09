Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, who received a first-round bye, were scheduled to host No. 8 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6, after press time. The winner will face either No. 5 seed Montclair or No. 4 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 8. The final is Saturday, May 10, at West Essex in North Caldwell.

The Ridgers lost to Mountain Lakes, 16-7, on Wednesday, April 30, at Watsessing Park to move to a 5-5 record on the season. The loss ended their three-game winning streak. Junior Addison Townson had two goals; Katie Powers had one goal and three assists; and Campbell Spillett, Olivia Torrisi, Grace Sutton and Willow Weinstein each had a goal.