Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team looks to defend sectional and state titles

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Northern Highlands, 19-5, on Thursday, May 15, at Northern Highlands in Allendale. Senior Campbell Spillett scored seven goals and added one assist, junior Addison Townson had six goals and one assist, senior Katie Powers had three goals and five assists, sophomore Claudia Brennan had two goals, and junior Willow Weinstein had one goal. Senior goalie Marjorie Boyle made eight saves for the Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game and have won seven of their last eight games to improve to 9-5 on the season.

The defending champion Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament that begins Thursday, May 29. The seeding is scheduled to be announced Thursday, May 22.

The Ridgers capped the 2024 season as the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state champions.