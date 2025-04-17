Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team posts two straight wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Caldwell and Sparta in consecutive games last week.

Senior Katie Powers had six goals and five assists, senior Campbell Spillett had four goals, and freshman Olivia Torrisi collected three goals in the 19-2 win over Caldwell on Monday, April 7, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. Powers also had 13 draw controls. Junior Addison Townson had two goals and two assists, and junior Grace Sutton had two goals and two assists.

The next day, the Ridgers defeated Sparta, 11-10, in overtime, at Watsessing Park. Townson had six goals, including the game-winning goal, and added one assist. Powers had one goal and five assists, and Spillett had two goals and one assist. Senior Marjorie Boyle made five saves.

GRHS lost at Kent Place, 12-11, on Thursday, April 10, in Summit. Spillett had six goals, Powers had two goals and three assists, and junior Willow Weinstein had two goals.

The Ridgers lost at Westfield, 12-11, in overtime on Monday, April 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Spillett had six goals, Townson had three goals and two assists, Powers had two goals and two assists, and Sutton collected six assists. Boyle made seven saves.

The following are upcoming games: