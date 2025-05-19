Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team repeats as Essex County Tournament champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team once again rose to the top of the county.

For the second consecutive season, the Ridgers captured the Essex County Tournament championship.

Top-seeded Glen Ridge defeated No. 2 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6-5, in the final on Saturday, May 11, at West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell.

Senior Campbell Spillett scored four goals, and freshman Olivia Torrisi and senior Katie Powers each had one goal for the Ridgers, who won their third straight game to improve to 8-5 on the season.

Spillett scored all of her goals in the first half to help the Ridgers take a 4-2 halftime lead.

Torrisi and Powers scored in the third quarter, as the Ridgers took a 6-4 lead at the end of the quarter.

Senior goalie Marjorie Boyle finished with six saves for Glen Ridge.

Spillett scored seven goals, Powers had four goals and six assists, and junior Addison Townson had four goals and two assists to lead the Riders to a 19-4 win in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 6, at Watsessing Park. Torrisi had two goals, sophomore Claudia Brennan and senior ulia Kennedy each had a goal, and Quinn McNelly had one assist. Boyle made two saves.

Powers had four goals and eight assists, including her 400th career point, in the 19-9 win over fifth-seeded Montclair in the semifinals on Thursday, May 8, at Watsessing Park.

Spillett had five goals, junior Grace Sutton had three goals, and Townson, Brennan and junior Willow Weinstein each had two goals.Boyle made two saves.

Spillett has 58 goals on the season and 324 goals for her career. Powers has 29 goals and 51 assists on the season, and 176 goals and 235 assists for 411 points for her career.

The Ridgers, under 17th-year head coach Beth Larkin, won four straight ECT titles from 2016-19. They also won the ECT title in 2010, 2012 and 2013. They were ECT runner-up in 2011.