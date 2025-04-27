Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team rolls past Immaculate Heart Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Katie Powers scored four goals and dished out seven assists to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 15-4 win over Immaculate Heart Academy, of Washington Township, on Thursday, April 17, at Watsessing Park field.

Powers also had three ground balls.

Senior Campbell Spillett had four goals and one assist, junior Addison Townson had three goals and three assists; and freshman Olivia Torrisi and junior Grace Sutton each had two goals for the Ridgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to a 3-4 record on the season. Senior Marjorie Boyle made three saves for GRHS.

Spillett has 35 goals and three assists, Townson has 18 goals and 10 assists, Powers has 16 goals and 30 assists, Sutton has seven goals and 10 assists and Torrisi has six goals for the season to lead GRHS.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Mendham on Wednesday, April 23, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: