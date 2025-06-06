Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team rolls to sectional semis

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Indian Hills and Pequannock to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament.

The Ridgers defeated No. 16 seed Indian Hills, 19-4, on Wednesday, May 28, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. Senior Campbell Spillett scored six goals and added two assists. Senior Katie Powers had two goals and five assists, sophomore Claudia Brennan had two goals and one assist, junior Addison Townson scored two goals, junior Willow Weinstein had a goal and an assist; and freshman Olivia Torrisi, senior Mary Claire Easter and junior Audrey Medlar each had one goal. Senior Margorie Boyle made three saves and freshman Sydney Medlar made one save.

GRHS defeated No. 8 seed Pequannock, 19-12, in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2, at Watsessing Park. Towson scored a whopping eight goals. Powers had five goals and three assists, Spillett had three goals and one assist, Brennan collected two goals and one assist, and junior Grace Sutton added one goal. Powers also had 10 draw controls and Sutton had five DCs. Boyle made three saves.

The Ridgers, who have won seven of the last eight games to improve to 12-6 on the season, will host No. 4 seed Glen Rock (12-6) in the semifinals on Thursday, June 5. The other semifinal pitted No. 3 seed Mountain Lakes at No. 2 seed Madison. The final is Tuesday, June 10.