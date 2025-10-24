Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Leila Arda scored on an assist from Yara Saleh to spark the Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at MKA.

Allison Snyder made eight saves for the shutout.

Glen Ridge, seeded eighth, lost to No. 9 seed West Orange 3-1 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield to move to a 7-6 record.

In previous action, the Ridgers lost to Bloomfield 1-0 on Monday, Oct. 13, in a crossover divisional game at Brookdale Park.

