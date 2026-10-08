Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team continued its resurgence.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Tommy Xayyalath, defeated Roselle Park and Newark Academy to extend their winning streak to seven games and improved to a 7-3 record on the season.

Senior Yara Saleh scored all five goals to power the Ridgers to a 5-0 win over Roselle Park on Sept. 29 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. The following recorded one assist: Senior Ella Idalski, senior Elyse McDonald, freshman McKenna Eckard and senior Chloe Moshos. Senior goalie Georgia Nix made seven saves.

Saleh scored a goal late in the second half to lead the Ridgers to a 1-0 home win over Newark Academy on Oct. 1. Nix had 12 saves.

The Ridgers will visit Livingston on Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. Oscar Viteri, who was the head coach for the Ridgers for 25 seasons, is in his first year at Livingston. The Ridgers will host Newark East Side on Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and host West Orange on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m., both at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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