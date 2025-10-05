Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team defeated No. 11 seed Lenape 5-0 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Sept. 29.

First singles: Hazel Tat defeated Bailey VanDyke 6-1, 6-1.

Second singles: Monica Schaber defeated Kylie Gallagher 6-0, 6-2.

Third singles: Maya Mehta defeated Gianna Baron 6-4, 6-2.

First doubles: Eden Kim and Willow Weinstein defeated Kate Fritzky and Maci Scheller 6-0, 6-3.

Second doubles: Claire Liotta and Ellie Hudon defeated Charlotte Molloy and Tehya Pallotta 6-1, 6-1.

The Ridgers, who improved to 5-7 on the season, will visit No. 3 seed Whippany Park in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The winner of Glen Ridge and Whippany Park will face the winner between No. 2 seed Mountain Lakes and No. 7 seed Caldwell in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 9. The final is Tuesday, Oct. 14. The top seed is Hanover Park.

Glen Ridge lost to Hanover Park in last season’s Section 2, Group 1 final after winning the same sectional title in 2023.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. West Essex (Sept. 22, at West Essex). West Essex won 5-0.

