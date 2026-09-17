Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team, under first-year head coach Hector Colon, continued its great start to the season, defeating St. Benedict’s Prep, Payne Tech and Caldwell to improve to 4-0.

The Ridgers defeated St. Benedict’s Prep in three games on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home. After losing the first game 25-20, the Ridgers won the next two games 25-13 and 25-18. Junior setter/middle blocker Lila Seiden had nine kills and nine digs. Senior setter Ava Tahiliani had 17 assists and 13 digs. Sophomore MB/outside hitter Amalia Moldovan posted eight digs and one assist. Senior MB Violet Clinard had five kills and one dig. Freshman libero/outside hitter Nayva Singhal collected 10 digs. Senior Chloe Mikros added two kills, two digs and one block. Sophomore OH/MB Simone Pincus Har-Even added one kill and one dig, and freshman opposite/middle blocker Sofi Corbin added one kill.

Glen Ridge defeated Payne Tech 25-14, 25-23 on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Payne Tech in Newark. Tahiliani had 10 assists and one dig. Moldovan had six kills and two digs. Cinard had two kills and one block. Mikros had two kills and two digs. Selden had three kills and seven digs. Singhal had eight digs. Sophomore Kaelen Jumalon had three digs and five assists. Pincus Har-Even had one kill and one dig. Corbin had one kill and two digs. Senior Dalia Moldovan added one dig.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School Girls Volleyball

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