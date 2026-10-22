Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

GLEN RIDGE — The 14th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 19 seed Science Park in three games in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Friday, Oct. 16.

Senior Ava Tahiliani had 18 assists and six digs, senior Nina Tahiliani recorded 10 digs, freshman Ettalyn Kim posted eight kills, and junior Lila Seiden had six kills and three blocks to lead the Ridgers, who moved to an 11-9 record on the season. GRHS was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Mount St. Dominic in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner will face either No. 6 seed Montclair of No. 11 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Oct. 23.

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