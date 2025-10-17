Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team defeated Payne Tech 25-14, 25-12 at home on Monday, Oct. 6.

Following the win over Payne Tech, the Ridgers defeated Cedar Grove, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, on Wednesday, Oct. 8. They played three matches on Friday, Oct. 10 at West Essex, losing to both Nutley 25-17, 25-18 and West Essex 25-19, 25-17 and defeating Pequannock 25-22, 25-19 to improve to 8-6 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Payne Tech

