October 8, 2026

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Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges G-SOCCER-GRpractice10

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges

October 6, 2026 1
Irvington HS football team falls to Shabazz LOGO-IHS

Irvington HS football team falls to Shabazz

October 6, 2026 6
PHOTOS — Bloomfield HS football team falls to West Orange FOOT-BHSvWO2

PHOTOS — Bloomfield HS football team falls to West Orange

October 6, 2026 7
Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona

October 6, 2026 10

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges G-SOCCER-GRpractice10 1

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges

October 6, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team wins two straight matches LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team wins two straight matches

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Irvington HS football team falls to Shabazz LOGO-IHS 3

Irvington HS football team falls to Shabazz

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Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams run in week 3 of SEC dual meets CROSS-GR boys 09.29 4

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