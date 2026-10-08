Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team wins two straight matches

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team won two straight matches, defeating Payne Tech on Sept. 30 and Bloomfield on Oct. 1, both at home, to snap a three-match losing streak and improve to a 7-4 record on the season.

Senior Ava Tahiliani had 23 assists and 10 digs, and junior Lila Seiden had nine kills and seven digs in the 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 win over Payne Tech. Freshman Ettalyn Kim had eight kills; senior Violet Clinard had five kills, four blocks and four digs; and senior Chloe Mikros had four kills and five digs.

Seiden had 11 kills and six digs in the 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 win over Bloomfield. Kim had six kills and six digs. Tahiliani had 27 assists, nine digs and four kills. Sophomore Amalia Moldovan had five kills and 14 service points. Senior Nina Tahiliani had five digs.

GRHS will visit West Essex on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m., visit Montclair Kimberley Academy on Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. and host Cedar Grove on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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