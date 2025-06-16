Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this season, as selected by the coaches in the conference.

First Team

Siri Krabbe, freshman.

Catie Buntrock, sophomore.

Second Team

Annie Doud, junior

Amelia Mikros, sophomore.

Honorable mention

Georgia Nix, sophomore.

Eva Manna, freshman.

GRHS head coach Rachael Hogan, whose team finished with 10 wins on the season, was very pleased with her team’s development. “With a squad of younger players and anchored with five upperclassmen, I am very pleased,” said Hogan. “One thing I can say about my team is they have heart, dedication and the drive to be successful and never give up. There were a few games that we had comeback wins. It says a great deal about the team’s chemistry, too!”

Among other highlights, the Ridgers’ pitchers achieved milestones.

Krabbe finished with 122 strikeouts. She also had a batting average of .606 with 40 hits, 32 RBI and five home runs. Mikros has 151 strikeouts for her career.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School head softball coach Rachael Hogan