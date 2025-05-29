Glen Ridge HS softball team begins state sectional tournament play

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 12 seed and defending champion David Brearley High School, of Kenilworth, in the first round on Wednesday, May 28, after press time. If the Ridgers won, they will face either No. 4 seed Verona or No. 13 seed Secaucus in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 30. The semifinals are Wednesday, June 4, and the final is Friday, June 6. The top seed is Cedar Grove, which won the North 1, Group 1 sectional title in each of the past two seasons and was runner-up in Section 2, Group 1 in 2022.

The Ridgers defeated Park Ridge, 11-1, in five innings on Monday, May 19, at Park Ridge, in an independent game. Freshman Siri Krabbe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI to lead the Ridgers. Krabbe pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Sophomore Catie Buntrock went 2-for-3 with an RBI for GRHS.

The Ridgers lost New Providence, 10-0, on Tuesday, May 20, at Glenfield Park field to move to a 10-11 record on the season. Buntrock, senior Lily Di Cicco and junior Merritt Kennedy each had a single for Glen Ridge.