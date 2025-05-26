Glen Ridge HS softball team blanks Newark Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Freshman Eva Manna went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, and senior Lily Di Cicco went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 10-0 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, May 13, in Livingston.

Sophomore Catie Buntrock went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI; and freshman Siri Krabbe and DiCicco each went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Fiona Loftus, senior Inari Krabbe and junior Merritt Kennedy each had a single and an RBI. Siri Krabbe pitched a six-inning, two-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk.

Glen Ridge lost to Montclair, 3-2, at home on Thursday, May 15, at Glenfield Park field. Siri Krabbe went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Buntrock went 2-for-4. Sophomore Ella Bernstein went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. GRHS moved to a 9-10 record on the season.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament that begins Wednesday, May 28. The seeding was scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, after press time.

 

  

