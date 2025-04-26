Glen Ridge HS softball team defeats Newark Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and an RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to an 11-1 win over Newark Academy on Thursday, April 17, at Glenfield Park in Montclair.

Senior Siri Krabbe, freshman Cali Conomos and sophomore Fiona Loftus each had a single and an RBI. Sophomore Ella Bernstein had a double and an RBI. Krabbe pitched a five-inning, one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Ridgers lost at Montclair, 5-2, on Saturday, April 19, to move to a 3-5 record on the season. Krabbe went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, an RBI and a run; Loftus had an RBI; and sophomore Catie Buntrock went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host Bloomfield on Wednesday, April 23, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: