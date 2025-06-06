Glen Ridge HS softball team gives good effort in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team lost a tough 9-7 decision in nine innings to No. 12 seed Brearley in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, May 29.

Glen Ridge scored a run in the sixth inning to tie it 6-6. Brearley scored three runs in the top of the ninth. The Ridgers scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, but the comeback fell short.

Freshman Siri Krabbe went 3-for-3 with two RBI; sophomore Catie Buntrock went 3-for-3 with three runs scored; junior Annie Doud had a single, a double and three RBI; and senior Inari Krabbe went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

The Ridgers finished with a 10-12 record.