Glen Ridge HS softball team posts first win of the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sophomore Catie Buntrock went 4-for-5 with two singles, two doubles, two RBI and two runs to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 13-2 win over Bloomfield on Thursday, April 3, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

It was the Ridgers’ first win of the season. GRHS improved to 1-1.

Senior Inari Krabbe went 3-for-4 with three singles and three runs. Freshman Siri Krabbe went 2-for-5 with a single, a double, two RBI and two runs. Sophomore Georgia Nix went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk, one RBI and one run. Sophomore Fiona Loftus went 2-for-5 with a single, a double, two RBI and a run.

Freshman Gracen Willoughby went 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBI and one run.

Krabbe pitched a seven-inning, one-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Montclair Kimberley on Wednesday, April 9, after press time.

The following are upcoming games:

April 11: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 14: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 16: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Montclair, 10 a.m.

All home games are at Glenfield Park in Montclair.