Glen Ridge HS softball team tops Mountain Lakes

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs; freshman Eva Manna went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs; and freshman Siri Krabbe went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 14-4 win at Mountain Lakes on Friday, May 2.

Sophomore Fiona Loftus had a single, a double, two RBI and two runs; senior Lily Di Coco had two singles and an RBI; sophomore Ella Bernstein had a single, a double and an RBI; and sophomore Catie Buntrock had two singles and two stolen bases. Sophomore Amelia Mikros allowed five hits and struck out six for the win.

The next day, the 10th-seeded Ridgers lost at No. 7 seed Montclair, 6-3, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament to move to a 7-7 record on the season.

In earlier action, GRHS lost to Morris Hills, 6-2, on Tuesday, April 29, at Glenfield Park in Montclair.