Glen Ridge HS softball tops Montclair Kimberley Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Freshman Siri Krabbe went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBI; freshman Eva Manna went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and two RBI; and junior Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple and two RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 17-2 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, April 9.

Senior Lily Di Cicco also went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three RBI for Glen Ridge. Sophomore Amelia Mikros allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out nine.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost at Nutley, 9-7, on Tuesday, April 8. Krabbe went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI; and Manna went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

The following are upcoming games: