Glen Ridge HS softball tops Montclair Kimberley Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Freshman Siri Krabbe went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBI; freshman Eva Manna went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and two RBI; and junior Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple and two RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 17-2 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, April 9.
Senior Lily Di Cicco also went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three RBI for Glen Ridge. Sophomore Amelia Mikros allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out nine.
In earlier action, the Ridgers lost at Nutley, 9-7, on Tuesday, April 8. Krabbe went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI; and Manna went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
The following are upcoming games:
- April 19: at Montclair, 10 a.m.
- April 21: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
- April 23: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
- April 25: Nutley, 4 p.m.
- May 5: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.