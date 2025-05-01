Glen Ridge HS sports teams enjoy fine action, April 21-26

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School spring teams enjoyed fine action for from April 21-28

Softball teams wins three in a row

The softball team won three straight games last week to improve to a 6-5 record through Friday, April 25.

The Ridgers defeated Payne Tech, 11-5, on Monday, April 21, at Glenfield Park field.

Sophomore Catie Buntrock went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs; junior Annie Doud went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and three runs; sophomore Ella Bernstein had a single, a walk and three RBI; and freshman Eva Manna had a single, a walk and an RBI.

Freshman Siri Krabbe pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and three walks

Manna went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs, and Krabbe went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, four RBI and a run in the 12-6 win over Bloomfield on Wednesday, April 23, in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game at Glenfield Park.

Buntrock went 3-for-5 with a double, two walks and three runs; Doud had two singles and an RBI; sophomore Georgia Nix had a single, a double and a walk; freshman Gracen Willoughby had a single, a double and an RBI; senior Inari Krabbe had a double, a walk and two RBI; and junior Merritt Kennedy had a triple. Siri Krabbe struck out nine over six innings for the win.

The Ridgers swept both divisional meetings with Bloomfield this season.

GRHS defeated Nutley, 5-4, on Friday, April 25, at Glenfield Park. After Nutley scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead, the Ridgers scored three runs in the bottom halfto tie it 4-4 and scored a run in the sixth inning. Siri Krabbe went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk; Manna had a triple and an RBI; Buntrock had a double and an RBI; and Ella Bernstein had a single and two RBI. Krabbe pitched two innings of one-hit ball for the win.

The Ridgers will visit Montclair in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 3, at 3 p.m.

Baseball team tops MKA

Junior Max Pace had a single and two RBI and junior Matt Bayne had two singles, a walk and an RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to a 6-1 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, April 25, at Hurrell Field. With the win, GRHS snapped a four-game losing streak.

Devin Murray went 2-for-3 with two singles and fellow freshman DJ De La Fuente had a single, a walk and an RBI. Junior Jace Loeb allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over five innings for the win. Sophomore Anthony Alonge pitched two hitless innings with one strikeout and one walk.

The Ridgers lost to Belleville, 13-0, at Hurrell Field on Saturday, April 26, at Hurrell Field to move to a 3-8 record on the season.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost at Verona, 13-3, on Monday, April 21.

GRHS lost to Newark Academy, 8-3, on Wednesday, April 23, at Hurrell. Bayne went 2-for-3 with a double, sophomore Jackson Soshnick had a single and an RBI, and Loeb and De La Fuente each drove in a run.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to visit Glen Ridge in the preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, April 30. The winner will advance to the first round on Saturday, May 3.

Girls lacrosse team notches victories

The girls lacrosse team defeated Mendham and Montclair Kimberley Academy to extend its winning streak to three games and improve to a 5-4 record on the season.

Senior Campbell Spillett scored with four seconds left to lift the Ridgers to a 9-8 road win over Mendham on Wednesday, April 23. Spillett finished with four goals.

Junior Addison Townson had two goals, senior Katie Powers had one goal and three assists; junior Grace Sutton had one goal and two assists; sophomore Claudia Brennan added one goal; and senior Marjorie Boyle made three saves.

Townson had four goals and two assists in the 14-4 win at MKA on Friday, April 25. Sutton had two goals and two assists, Powers and Brennan each had two goals and one assist, Spillett and freshman Olivia Torrisi each had two goals; and Boyle made four saves.

The Essex County Tournament first round is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.The ECT seeds were expected to be announced this week.

Boys lacrosse team wins two straight games

The boys lacrosse team won two games last week to extend its winning streak to three games and improve to a 4-5 record on the season.

GRHS defeated Arthur L. Johnson Regional, of Clark, 19-6, on Wednesday, April 23, in Clark. Senior Connor Sutton had four goals; junior Stephen Grober, junior Jimmy Benson and senior Brad Foster each had three goals; and freshman Aiden Kelly, junior Matty McCormack and junior Kieran Leiber each had one goal. Junior Carson Ross had five assists, Benson had four assists and Foster had two assists.

Benson had two goals and one assist, and Grober had one goal and two assists in the 7-1 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, April 25, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Ross, JP Labadia and Sutton each had a goal and an assist and senior Mason Giamo had one goal. McCormack had one assist. Sophomore goalie Keiller Goodwin made 14 saves for GRHS.

The Essex County Tournament first round is scheduled for Saturday, May 3.The ECT seeds were expected to be announced this week.

Boys volleyball team falls to Belleville in ECT, moves to 9-3

The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a three-match winning streak that was snapped with a 25-19, 25-15 loss at No. 6 seed Belleville in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, April 25.

The 11th-seeded Ridgers moved to a 9-3 record on the season.