Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field athletes were selected to the All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division, based on the results from the SEC–Independence Championships in May. The Honorable Mention selections were picked by the division coaches.
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
- Nathan Kastenmeier, junior, 800-meter run.
SECOND TEAM
- Zach Konetzni, junior, 100-meter dash.
- Kyle Piano, senior, 3,200-meter run.
- Jude Broderick, senior, javelin.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Robert Ness, senior.
- Liam Cooney, junior.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
- Claire Liotta, junior, high jump.
SECOND TEAM
- Beatrice Reining, freshman, 3,200-meter run.
- Sofia Perez, junior, high hurdles.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Abigail Peake, junior.
- Caroline Ward, sophomore.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano