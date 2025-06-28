Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field athletes were selected to the All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division, based on the results from the SEC–Independence Championships in May. The Honorable Mention selections were picked by the division coaches.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Nathan Kastenmeier, junior, 800-meter run.

SECOND TEAM

Zach Konetzni, junior, 100-meter dash.

Kyle Piano, senior, 3,200-meter run.

Jude Broderick, senior, javelin.

HONORABLE MENTION

Robert Ness, senior.

Liam Cooney, junior.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Claire Liotta, junior, high jump.

SECOND TEAM

Beatrice Reining, freshman, 3,200-meter run.

Sofia Perez, junior, high hurdles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Abigail Peake, junior.

Caroline Ward, sophomore.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano