Glen Ridge HS track teams give good efforts at sectional

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.

The following are the highlights:

Boys

Junior Zach Konetzni took seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds and he took eighth place in the 200-meter dash in 23.13.

Junior Liam Cooney was 10th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 02.28 seconds.

Senior Kyle Piano was 11th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:04.28.

Junior Nathan Kastenmeier was 13th in the 800-meter run in 2:08.52.

The 4×400-meter relay team was ninth in 3:44.47.

Girls

The 4×800-meter relay team was fourth in 11:08.81.

Junior Claire Liotta took fifth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.

In the 400-meter hurdles, freshman Mairenie Nahabedian was 12th in 1:24.65 and junior Maya Levin was 15th in 1:37.35.

In the 800-meter run, freshman Beatrice Reining was 17th in 2:45.10 and sophomore Caroline Ward was 18th in 2:45.65.

Note: The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championships on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge track coach Chris Troyano