Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career
GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR — Glen Ridge resident Addie Goldstein, a superb multi-sport athlete who is headed to the University of California–Davis to play Division I women’s college field hockey this fall, recently concluded her fine multi-sport scholastic career at Montclair Kimberly Academy as a valuable attacker on the Cougars’ Essex County Tournament championship girls lacrosse team.
Goldstein finished with 11 goals and 7 assists while playing strong all-around lacrosse for head coach Kristen Dawes’ Cougar laxladies who defeated local rival and perennial title contender Glen Ridge, 8-4, in the ECT championship game played on Saturday, May 9, at Livingston’s Allen ‘Jake’ Jacobson Memorial Field.
Dawes, a resident of West Orange, guided MKA to its first-ever ECT title, directing a talented roster that also included her freshman daughter, Sloane Dawes, one of the county’s top young players.
Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez