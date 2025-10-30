Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team players and coaches pose together. The team is having a great season with a recent 5-1-1 record. Heading into the final game of the regular season, they were sitting in second place in their league — something Glen Ridge hasn’t seen in many years. “We have a fantastic group of players and coaches this year, highlighted by a strong group of returning fourth-graders,” head coach Brian Sharrock said. “But just as important, our second- and third-graders are talented and come ready to learn each and every practice. Going 4-0 at home during the regular season was a great accomplishment and hopefully we can continue that momentum through the playoffs.”
Team roster
Addison Wallace (#76)
Anthony Goss (#2)
Beau Hirschberg (#55)
Callen Lane (#65)
Cash O’Neil (#23)
Charlie Weintraub (#70)
Eli Gilson (#15)
Ernie Tiboris (#56)
Finnigan McCrea (#99)
Hudson Askinazi (#62)
Jack Andruskiewicz (#31)
Jackson Glick (#18)
Jaiquan Johnson (#50)
Leo Murray (#89)
Logan Minora (#88)
Matthew Sharrock (#1)
Nuri Tawfiq (#3)
Patrick Anderson (#22)
Rourke Eckhard (#11)
Seamus Sachter (#39)
Theo Marabella (#10)
Tommy Binnie (#95)
Assistant coaches
Chris O’Neil, Jason Murray, and Gabe Marabella, Bobby Anderson and Mike Gilson.
Photo Courtesy of Christina O’Neil