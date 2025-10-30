Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team enjoying great season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Pee Wee football team players and coaches pose together. The team is having a great season with a recent 5-1-1 record. Heading into the final game of the regular season, they were sitting in second place in their league — something Glen Ridge hasn’t seen in many years. “We have a fantastic group of players and coaches this year, highlighted by a strong group of returning fourth-graders,” head coach Brian Sharrock said. “But just as important, our second- and third-graders are talented and come ready to learn each and every practice. Going 4-0 at home during the regular season was a great accomplishment and hopefully we can continue that momentum through the playoffs.”

Team roster

Addison Wallace (#76)

Anthony Goss (#2)

Beau Hirschberg (#55)

Callen Lane (#65)

Cash O’Neil (#23)

Charlie Weintraub (#70)

Eli Gilson (#15)

Ernie Tiboris (#56)

Finnigan McCrea (#99)

Hudson Askinazi (#62)

Jack Andruskiewicz (#31)

Jackson Glick (#18)

Jaiquan Johnson (#50)

Leo Murray (#89)

Logan Minora (#88)

Matthew Sharrock (#1)

Nuri Tawfiq (#3)

Patrick Anderson (#22)

Rourke Eckhard (#11)

Seamus Sachter (#39)

Theo Marabella (#10)

Tommy Binnie (#95)

Assistant coaches

Chris O’Neil, Jason Murray, and Gabe Marabella, Bobby Anderson and Mike Gilson.

Photo Courtesy of Christina O’Neil

