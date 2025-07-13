Glen Ridge Red Dogs football accepting registration for the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Red Dogs have officially opened registration for the 2025 youth football season. The program welcomes rising second- through eighth-graders to join and take part in a fun and engaging football experience.

Practices are scheduled to begin in early August, running Monday through Thursday evenings. Once the school year starts, practice days will shift to Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with home

games held on Saturdays at Hurrell Field, the Glen Ridge High School field.

Game days have become a highlight in the community, featuring music, live play-by-play announcements, a full snack bar and spirited performances from the Glen Ridge youth cheerleading squad.

These elements combine to create a lively and family-friendly atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

Teams are divided by grade, with certain positions assigned based on player weight to ensure safety and fairness on the field.

Registration remains open through July 31. A late registration period will be available from Aug. 1 through Sept. 2. Families are also encouraged to register for the Red Dogs Summer Camp, scheduled for the week of July 14, which offers additional opportunities for skill development and fun. The camp will take place at Hurrell Field from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

For more information and to register, visit https://graa.org/football/.