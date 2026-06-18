Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season

GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge resident Melissa Meyer was a strong contributor as a freshman outfielder for the Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team this spring, helping to boost the Cougars (14-8), who captured the Super Essex Conference—Colonial Division championship with a perfect 9-0 record in the loop.

Meyer, who played right field, batted a solid .415 with 13 runs scored and 4 stolen bases for MKA, which finished as the runner-up to Gill St. Bernard’s in the state prep B-Division Tournament.

Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez

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