Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Grace Cannon is looking forward to leading the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball program.

Cannon recently was named the new GRHS girls head basketball coach, a school not too far from Bloomfield HS, where she was a standout player. Cannon, who also excelled collegiately at Ithaca College, inherits a GRHS team that is coming off arguably its best season ever, as it captured its first state sectional title and finished as the Group 1 state runner-up.

The following is Question-and-Answer with Cannon:

Question: What was your reaction about being named the new head coach at Glen Ridge?

Answer: I was incredibly honored and excited. Glen Ridge has such a strong sense of community, and to be trusted with leading the girls’ basketball program here is something I don’t take lightly. My immediate reaction was a mix of gratitude and motivation. I couldn’t wait to get started building relationships with the players, families and community. I’m genuinely thrilled to step into this role.

Question: What made you interested in becoming a basketball coach?

Answer: Basketball has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. The sport gave me lifelong friendships, mentors and opportunities for growth that carried well beyond the court, and I’ve always felt called to pass that forward, to help young athletes see their potential, gain confidence and learn lessons about teamwork, resilience and leadership that will stay with them for life.

That said, when I was at the height of my playing career, I wasn’t sure if coaching was the path I wanted to take. I had a real love and passion for media and marketing, and I planned to pursue that fully after graduation. But following my graduation from Ithaca, I took a step back from the game in the winter of 2022 and spent a lot of that time at home watching the women’s college game with my dad. It was during that stretch that I re-fell in love with basketball, not only as a player at heart, but as a spectator. I realized I wanted to stay involved, not just as a coach, but also as someone who advocates for young women and for women’s sports. Women athletes are truly special, and I feel privileged to play a part in uplifting and developing them as players, leaders and humans.

Question: Who are some of your mentors and what have they meant to you in your development as a coach and individual?

Answer: I’ve been very fortunate to have incredible mentors throughout my basketball journey. My college coach, Dan Raymond, shaped so much of how I view the game, teaching me that success comes not just from talent, but from discipline and preparation. He also showed me how important it is to meet athletes where they are and to coach the person, not just the player. My AAU coach, Mary Alice Zavocki, challenged me to grow as both a player and a leader. She was an amazing example of what it means to coach young women on and off the court, and she guided me to reach my full potential. Each of these mentors reinforced for me that coaching is ultimately about building relationships and helping young people grow into the best versions of themselves.

But my very first and most important coaches were my parents. My father coached me from elementary school through college, always finding ways to guide me, whether it was teaching fundamentals in fourth grade or giving me tips during my graduate year at Ithaca. He is the reason I fell in love with the game and the person I credit for my basketball IQ. My late mother, though not a basketball coach, has been my greatest teacher in life. The way she lived, with love, kindness and a commitment to treating everyone with grace, no matter their circumstances, continues to be my biggest driver. I am forever grateful for the example my parents set and the way they raised my siblings and me, and I carry their lessons with me into every aspect of coaching.

Question: What is your impression about the Glen Ridge girls basketball program?

Answer: My impression is that Glen Ridge has a proud tradition and the potential to be a program known for long-standing success. The team’s historic playoff run last year showed the talent, work ethic and competitiveness of the players, supported by an incredible community of parents, teachers and administrators. What excites me most is that the athletic department doesn’t just define success by wins and losses; they prioritize the growth and well-being of their athletes, always reinforcing that they are students first and athletes second. That balance of excellence on the court and care off is what makes this program so special, and I am truly excited to be a part of building on that foundation and helping Glen Ridge girls basketball grow into a program defined by consistent success, culture and legacy for years to come.

Question: What is your coaching philosophy?

Answer: My philosophy centers on three pillars: effort, accountability and connection. I believe in competing with maximum effort every time we step on the court, holding ourselves accountable for our roles and responsibilities, and building a culture where every player feels valued and connected. I also want basketball to be a safe space for my athletes, a place where they can escape from the pressures of the outside world or the stresses they face day to day and come together as young women to achieve a common goal.

In our practices and games, I want players to push themselves, learn from mistakes and celebrate each other’s successes. At the end of the day, it’s not just about winning games, but about preparing young women to thrive in whatever they pursue after basketball, while knowing they always had a home and support system within this program.

Question: What are your goals and expectations for the team for the upcoming season and for the program in the long term?

Answer: In the short term, my goal is to establish our identity, laying the groundwork for a culture of hard work, unselfish play and toughness. I expect us to compete in every game, regardless of the opponent, and to show steady growth throughout the season.

In the long term, I want Glen Ridge girls basketball to be known for its consistency: a program that develops players at every level, keeps kids excited about the game and is competitive, year in and year out. More importantly, I want alumni to look back on their time in the program with pride, not just for what we accomplished on the court, but for the lessons and relationships they carry forward.

Notes — Cannon exhibited her scoring prowess at Bloomfield HS. A 2017 BHS graduate, Cannon finished as one of the top scorers in program history with more than 1,500 points, before enjoying more basketball success at Ithaca College, where she finished with more than 1,200 career points.

Cannon added, “Outside of basketball, I work a full-time remote job in marketing and advertising, which has given me valuable experience in leadership, communication and creative problem-solving. I am also a partner in an advocacy apparel company called Friday Calls, which encourages people to check in on loved ones and prioritize mental health while raising awareness for causes such as domestic violence support, disability inclusion and women’s empowerment. Both of these pursuits keep me grounded and connected to the bigger picture of why I coach: it’s all about people, relationships and making a lasting impact.

“At the core of everything I do is my late mother, Patricia Ritchings. She dedicated most of her adult life to serving the public, always giving back to her community, and she displayed extraordinary strength as she battled cancer for 15 years throughout my childhood. Despite everything she faced, she continued to lead with kindness, grace and an unwavering commitment to others. I strive to live my life in a way that honors her and all she taught me, about giving back, treating people with compassion and guiding the next generation with love and care. She showed me that true strength is measured not only in resilience, but in the way you lift others up. Whether I’m coaching, working or building Friday Calls, I carry her lessons with me. My hope is that my athletes not only grow as players, but also feel inspired to lead with that same compassion and sense of responsibility to others.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry