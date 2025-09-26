GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Verona HS, Millburn HS and Orange HS to extend its winning streak to six games and improved to 6-1 on the season.

Ryan Law scored two goals and fellow junior Max Fleischer had one goal and two assists in the 3-2 overtime win at Verona on Monday, Sept. 15. Gabe Hertz had one assist and fellow senior Liam Feder made four saves.

Senior Christoffer Cabrera had both goals to lead the Ridgers to a 2-1 win over Millburn on Thursday, Sept. 18, at Millburn. Hertz had assists on both goals. Feder made three saves.

Fleischer and junior Charles Jordan each had one goal and one assist in the 6-0 win at Orange on Saturday, Sept. 20. Senior Alex Hinkis, junior Theo Pockriss, sophomore Devin Murray and sophomore Robert Runnions each had one goal.

Junior Hiro Nishino and Hertz each had one assist.

The Ridgers have outscored their opponents 25-8.

Glen Ridge will visit Montclair HS on Monday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

