September 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak LOGO-Glen-Ridge

GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

September 24, 2025
BHS football team wins second straight game FOOT-BHSvBar9410

BHS football team wins second straight game

September 24, 2025
BHS boys soccer team downs Pascack Hills B-SOCCER-BHSvMIL7916

BHS boys soccer team downs Pascack Hills

September 24, 2025
Dawes gets first goal for MKA girls soccer G-SOCCER-MKA Dawes

Dawes gets first goal for MKA girls soccer

September 24, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-Glen-Ridge

GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 9
Yogi-Headshot

Yogi Berra fans smash record for largest ‘Game of Catch’ ever

Editor September 22, 2025 100
CROSS-GR 09.09 1

Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

Editor September 18, 2025 110
FOOT-GRvCentral1

Glen Ridge HS football team improves to 2-0 with win over Central

Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2025 161
G-HOOPS-BLM-Cannon

Grace Cannon named new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2025 380
B-SOCCER-GRvBHS3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team has good start to the season

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2025 93

LOCAL SPORTS

Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season B-SOCCER-MKA RosenWEB 1

Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season

September 26, 2025
Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey FIELD-MKA SingerWEB 2

Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey

September 26, 2025
MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’ FOOT-MKA Chou 3

MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’

September 26, 2025
GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak LOGO-Glen-Ridge 4

GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

September 24, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Beer Fest51-C

Photo gallery: Downtown South Orange draws a crowd for craft beer festival

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 4
MAP-Newstead9-C

Photo gallery: Newstead 5K race draws a running crowd for Achieve Foundation

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 5
MAP-Music Downtown9

Photo gallery: Big Train brings big sound, big fun to village streets

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 4
WO-Nikhil Run4-C

Photo Gallery: Run/walk surpasses fundraising goal

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 2