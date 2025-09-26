GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Scotch Plains–Fanwood HS and Millburn HS to extend its winning streak to five games and improved to 6-2 on the season.

Junior Isabella Vitale and sophomore Olivia Torrisi each had a goal in the 2-1 win over Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at George Washington Field in Glen Ridge. Sophomore Marisa Parikh and senior Amelia Geraci each had one assist. Freshman Emily Tromp made four saves.

The Ridgers defeated Millburn 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Millburn. Senior Madeline Nichols and Geraci each had a goal. The other goal scorer was not known. Parikh had two assists. Tromp made one save.

GRHS will visit Caldwell HS on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.; visit Montclair Kimberley Academy on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. and host Oak Knoll on Monday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry