GRHS’ Lucas Rao, No. 1 seed, advances in the state singles tennis tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Lucas Rao is considered one of the top high school players in the state this season.

Rao is the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s singles tournament.

In the first round on Sunday, June 8, Rao defeated Patrick Buonacquista, of Middletown North, 6-0, 6-0, at Veterans Park in Hamilton.

Ian Batra, of Weehawken, is the No. 2 seed. The field consists of more than 100 players.

Due to inclement weather on Monday and Tuesday, June 9-10, matches on those days were postponed. The tournament was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, June 11. The quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, June 12, and the semifinals and finals will take place the next day.