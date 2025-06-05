Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Addie Goldstein, of Glen Ridge, commits to University of California–Davis for field hockey

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Addie Goldstein, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, where she stars in field hockey and girls lacrosse, has made a verbal commitment to play collegiate field hockey at the University of California–Davis.

Goldstein recently completed another fine girls lacrosse season for MKA (10-10), scoring 22 goals, along with six assists, a team third-best 43 ground balls, four draw controls and nine forced turnovers as a junior attacker for the now three-time defending prep B tournament champions.

“Addie is a tremendous athlete who is a valuable member of our team,” said MKA girls lacrosse coach Kristen Dawes of West Orange. “She is a college level field hockey player and a very good girls lacrosse player as well.”

It’s in field hockey where she will concentrate on the next level, as she continues to shine, having completed just her fourth season in the sport last fall.

“I’ve seen her field hockey IQ grow the most,” said MKA veteran field hockey coach Injoo Han. “She’s naturally athletic and has continued to improve in all areas of her game.”

Goldstein has led MKA field hockey in scoring the past two seasons, including a breakout sophomore season in 2023, when she had 24 goals and seven assists. Last fall, she had 14 goals and 13 assists.