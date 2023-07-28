Red Dogs hone football skills at camp, inspired by Ridgers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Manj Singh, entering his second year as the Glen Ridge High School head football coach this fall, understands the importance of having the Glen Ridge Red Dogs youth football program serve as a feeder system for his GRHS program.

Singh was at the Red Dogs football camp last week, getting a glimpse of the future of Ridgers football.

“Basically, we spend a lot of time, from our high school players, myself and my coaching staff, with the Red Dogs. That is our feeder program,” said Singh as he watched the campers at Hurrell Field on Thursday morning, July 20, on the final day of the camp. “We are near and dear to them, to make sure they understand the game.”

The four-day camp was held at George Washington Avenue Field and Hurrell Field. Between 24 and 35 campers attended the camp during those days.

Representatives from a Montclair-based fitness and athletic performance club were on hand to direct the campers in various conditioning drills.

The Red Dogs program consists of three levels: the pee-wees, consisting of third- and fourth-graders; the juniors, who are fifth- and sixth-graders; and the seniors; who are in grades seven and eight.

In addition, the GRHS team captains helped at the camp, as the children looked up to them for guidance and hoped to follow in their footsteps.

The most important thing is that they are learning the Ridgers system, “so when they get to the high school, everything is easier for them,” Singh said.

Singh and his staff want to convey the message that hard work pays dividends.

Dave Manzo is the director of the Red Dogs program, which will begin its season around the middle of September.

Singh said the Red Dogs are hoping to have a pre-season scrimmage with the Montclair Cobras at Glenfield Park. They also hope to play in a pre-season game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, home of the Giants and the Jets. Last year, the Red Dogs played in a pre-season game at MetLife. Singh said he’s been encouraged by the youngsters’ desire to play football.

“MetLife or no MetLife, these guys want to come out and play some football,” Singh said.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack