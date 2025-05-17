Siri Krabbe leads Glen Ridge HS softball team to victory

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated West Orange, 10-4, on Wednesday, May 7, at West Orange. Freshman Siri Krabbe fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

At the plate, Krabbe had two doubles and two RBI to lead a 16-hit attack.

Sophomore Catie Bruntrock had two singles and a triple with one RBI; junior Annie Doud had two singles and an RBI; freshman Eva Manna had two singles; sophomore Ella Bernstein had a single, a triple and an RBI; and junior Merritt Kennedy had two singles and an RBI. Sophomore Fiona Loftus had a single and an RBI; senior Inari Krabbe had a single and two RBI; and senior Lily Di Cicco had a single.

GRHS lost to Bayonne, 5-4, on Friday, May 9, at home at Glenfield Park in Montclair. Krabbe had a triple and two RBI.

The Ridgers moved to an 8-8 record on the season.