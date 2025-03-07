Verona/Glen Ridge h.s. ice hockey team finishes winning season

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team enjoyed another successful season.

The Hillbillies/Ridgers finished with a 12-9-4 record after dropping a tough 3-2 decision to 11th-seeded West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Public Co-Op state tournament on Monday, Feb. 24, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR junior James Benson had one goal and assisted on GR senior Jack Budinick’s goal, while GR junior Gavin Farrell had two assists for sixth-seeded Verona/Glen Ridge. GR sophomore goalie Jackson Soshnick was solid in goal, as he made 39 saves.

Verona/GR, under veteran head coach Ken Lilien, went 15-7-1 last year, including winning the N.J. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Kelly Cup championship before losing to Fair Lawn/Dumont/Bergenfield in the first round of the North Jersey, Public Co-Op state tournament.