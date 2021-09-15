Irvington HS boys soccer team notches first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team defeated Newark Collegiate Academy, 2-0, Sept. 13, for its first win of the season.

Winner Egnothare scored on an assist by Brian Yupa in the first half and Karl Boucher scored in the second half, also on an assist by Yupa, as the Blue Knights improved to 1-1 on the season.

Here is the rest of the IHS boys soccer schedule:

Sept. 16: Payne Tech, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: West Side, home, 9 a.m.

Sept. 20: East Orange Campus, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: Newark Tech, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: Central, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: Science Park, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: Essex County Tournament preliminaries

Oct. 5: Essex County Tournament preliminaries

Oct. 7: Essex County Tournament first round

Oct. 9: Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Oct. 12: Essex County Tournament semifinals

Oct. 12: McNair, home, 4 p.m., if Irvington is out of ECT

Oct. 15: Roselle Park, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: Essex County Tournament final

Oct. 18: Technology, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: North Star Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: College Achieve Central Charter, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: Barringer, away, time tbd

Oct. 28: Ridge, away, 4 p.m.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens