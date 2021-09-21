Irvington HS football team tops Hudson Catholic in overtime

IRVINGTON, NJ — Adon Shuler scored a touchdown on a fake field-goal attempt in overtime as the Irvington High School football team pulled out a 32-26 come-from-behind victory over Hudson Catholic on Sept. 17 at Irvington HS Sports Complex.

The win was the second straight for the Blue Knights, who improved to 2-1. Irvington also improved to 2-0 in the Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division and extended its divisional winning streak to 18 games, dating to the 2017 season.

Shuler, a junior, is one of the top players in the state and committed to Notre Dame last month.

Irvington forced overtime when Zaheem Crawford caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Saquan Gordon to tie it 26-26 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. The ensuing extra-point attempt was no good.

With Irvington trailing 14-7, Gordon scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth-down-and-inches to cut it to 14-13 with 9 seconds left in the first half.

The Blue Knights took a 20-13 lead on Famah Toure’s long touchdown catch in the third quarter. Hudson Catholic answered with a touchdown later in the quarter and another touchdown in the fourth to grab a 26-20 lead. But the Blue Knights regained the momentum and pulled out the win.

Irvington will visit Newark West Side on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. at School Stadium in Newark.

Irvington (2-1)

Sept. 3: Loss, at Mount Olive, 2-0

Sept. 10: Win, vs. Union City, 22-6

Sept. 17: Win, vs. Hudson Catholic, 32-26 overtime

Sept. 25: at Newark West Side, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Ridgewood, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Bayonne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.