Irvington HS boys and girls cross-country teams enjoy wins

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls cross-country teams were victorious on Sept. 21.

The boys defeated Belleville and West Side to raise their record to 3-3, while the girls defeated West Orange, Newark Collegiate and Payne Tech to raise their record to 6-1 on the season.

Upcoming meets are as follows:

Oct. 5 at Branch Brook Park: Boys vs. Cedar Grove, East Orange Campus, Nutley; Girls vs. Cedar Grove and St. Vincent.

Oct. 12 at Branch Brook Park: Super Essex Conference Championships.

Oct. 14 at Irvington Park: vs. Morristown-Beard.

Oct. 29: Essex County Championships.

Nov. 6: NJSIAA Sectional Championships.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens