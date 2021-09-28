Irvington HS boys and girls cross-country teams enjoy wins

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls cross-country teams were victorious on Sept. 21.
The boys defeated Belleville and West Side to raise their record to 3-3, while the girls defeated West Orange, Newark Collegiate and Payne Tech to raise their record to 6-1 on the season.
Upcoming meets are as follows:
Oct. 5 at Branch Brook Park: Boys vs. Cedar Grove, East Orange Campus, Nutley; Girls vs. Cedar Grove and St. Vincent.
Oct. 12 at Branch Brook Park: Super Essex Conference Championships.
Oct. 14 at Irvington Park: vs. Morristown-Beard.
Oct. 29: Essex County Championships.
Nov. 6: NJSIAA Sectional Championships.
Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens
COMMENTS