Irvington HS football team defeats West Side, 28-0, for third win in a row

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team won its third straight game with a 28-0 victory over Newark West Side on Sept. 25 on the road.

Quarterback Saquan Gordon passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adon Shuler; Kyshir Desir ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries; and Anthony Ellis kicked a pair of field goals to lead the Blue Knights, who improved to a 3-1 record on the season. Shuler caught both of Gordon’s touchdowns for his only receptions in the game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ellis kicked a 28-yard field goal and Desir scored on a 25-yard run, with Ellis hitting the point-after kick for a 10-0 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, Ellis extended the lead to 13-0 with a 23-yard field goal. Gordon connected on touchdown passes of 27 yards and 62 yards to Shuler later in the quarter. Shuler, a junior and Notre Dame commit, scored on the 2-point conversion on his 62-yard touchdown to produce the final score.

Irvington also improved to 3-0 in the Freedom White Division of the Super Football Conference and extended its divisional winning streak to 19 games, dating to the 2017 season.

The IHS Blue Knights will host Wayne Hills on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Wayne Hills dropped to 2-2 after losing to Ridgewood, 13-7, in overtime on Sept. 24.

Irvington, 3-1 record

Sept. 3: Loss, at Mount Olive, 2-0

Sept. 10: Win, vs. Union City, 22-6

Sept. 17: Win, vs. Hudson Catholic, 32-26 overtime

Sept. 25: Win, at Newark West Side, 28-0

Oct. 1: vs. Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Ridgewood, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Bayonne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.