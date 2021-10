This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — During the Irvington High School home football game on Oct. 2, IHS cross-country and track and field coach Marvin Hawkins was presented with a special championship belt by the IHS athletic department to commemorate his 300 individual career championships on the conference, county, state and national levels. Hawkins attained the milestone last spring.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens