Irvington HS football team’s 4-game win streak ends; gears up for home game vs. Ridgewood

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team had its four-game winning streak end with a 21-0 loss at DePaul in Wayne on Oct. 9 in a matchup of state-ranked teams.

Despite the loss, the Blue Knights gave a strong effort, especially late in the first half and in the entire second half.

Irvington, which moved to a 4-2 overall record on the season, also gained plenty of playoff power points by playing a non-public powerhouse. DePaul, which improved to 5-1 on the season, was ranked No. 2 and the Blue Knights No. 25 in the state entering the game.

Irvington is ranked fifth among 26 teams in the North Jersey, Group 4, United Power Rankings, which determines the postseason seeds.

The Blue Knights will host Ridgewood on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. Ridgewood’s record is 4-1.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens