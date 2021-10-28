Irvington HS boys soccer team defeats foes

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys soccer team defeated both North Star Academy and College Achieve Central Charter to improve to an 8-4-1 overall record on the season.

Junior forward Karl Boucher had three goals and three assists in the 6-2 home win over North Star Academy on Oct. 20. Senior midfielder Kelvin Ansah had a goal and an assist, and freshman forward James Cedillo and sophomore forward Winner Egbokhare each had a goal. Junior goalkeeper Walter Tajeda made four saves for IHS.

Boucher and Ansah each had two goals in the 5-4 overtime win over College Achieve Central Charter on Oct. 22 at home on senior day. Ansah also had an assist. Senior Legro Danger also had a goal and an assist, and sophomore back Brayan Yupa had an assist. Tajeda posted eight saves.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens