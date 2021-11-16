Irvington HS football team advances to sectional championship game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team’s main mission this season is to win the program’s first-ever state sectional championship.

After another thrilling playoff victory, the Blue Knights are one win from accomplishing that goal.

IHS quarterback Saquan Gordon threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Wright with just 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the top-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Colonia, 14-7, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, playoffs on Friday night, Nov. 12, at the IHS Sports Complex.

The Blue Knights, who improved to 9-2 on the season under sixth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, will host second-seeded Middletown South in the championship on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. It marks the Blue Knights’ second state sectional championship appearance in four years — last year’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic. It is only the program’s third-ever state championship.

Wright scored the other touchdown for the Blue Knights on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to give the Blue Knights a 7-0 lead. Anthony Ellis kicked both extra points for IHS.

Colonia tied the score at 7-7 later in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Josh Oluremi to Josh Prophete, followed by Patrick Miller’s extra point.

The Blue Knights’ defense was clutch. Mohammed Diakite had an interception for the Blue Knights in the third quarter. Just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter, Lensley Therlonge made a stop on Colonia on fourth down-and-goal to keep the score tied.

Irvington’s special teams also delivered, as the Blue Knights blocked a Colonia field goal attempt later in the fourth quarter.

Wright finished with nine carries for 53 yards. Gordon was 7-for-14 passing for 198 yards. Zaheem Crawford-Patterson had three catches for 86 yards, and Famah Toure had two catches for 75 yards.

Middletown South defeated third-seeded Sayreville, 17-8, in the other semifinal to improve to 8-1 on the season. Dan Primiano had 23 carries for 149 yards, and Donovan Summey had 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown for Middletown South. Jake Czwakiel kicked field goals of 31 yards and 27 yards, and Thomas Schork completed five of nine passes for 35 for Middletown South, which has now reached a sectional final for the 22nd time and has won 10 titles in its history.

In the quarterfinals the previous week, the Blue Knights rallied to defeat eighth-seeded Linden, 11-6. Trailing 6-3, Gordon threw a touchdown pass to Crawford-Patterson with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter for the decisive score.

In addition to this season, the Blue Knights reached the state sectional finals in 2006 and 2018, losing to New Brunswick in North 2, Group 3, and Phillipsburg in North 2, Group 4, respectively.

The winner of Irvington–Middletown South will face the North 1, Group 4, championship game winner between Northern Highlands and Ramapo, in the North, Group 4, regional championship to be played at either MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford or SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway at a date and time to be determined.

In 2019, Irvington lost to Northern Highlands, 30-16, in the North 1, Group 4, semifinals to finish at 7-4. Last season’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.



Irvington (9-2)

Sept. 3: Loss, at Mount Olive, 2-0

Sept. 10: Win, vs. Union City, 22-6

Sept. 17: Win, vs. Hudson Catholic, 32-26 overtime

Sept. 25: Win, at Newark West Side, 28-0

Oct. 2: Win, Wayne Hills, 21-16

Oct. 9: Loss, at DePaul, 21-0

Oct. 16: Win, vs. Ridgewood, 7-0

Oct. 22: Win, at Bayonne, 53-27

Oct. 29: Win, vs. West Orange, 21-7

Nov. 5, Win, vs. (8) Linden, 11-6, quarterfinals*

Nov. 12, Win, vs. Colonia, 14-7, semifinals*

*North 2, Group 4 playoffs (Irvington is the No. 1 seed)

Irvington roster

1 Adon Shuler DB/WR

2 Omar Jackson DB/WR

3 Zaheem Crawford WR/DB

4 Tafari Thompson DL/TE

5 Nasir Shabazz DL/TE

6 Famah Toure WR/DB

7 Trenton Jones WR/LB

8 Kyshir Desir DL/TE

9 Zamar Grove DL/TE

10 Isaiah Augustine LB/RB

11 Mohammad Diakite RB/DB

12 Stanley Corneille LB/TE

13 Malachi Purkett WR/DB

15 Sammuel Joseph DL/TE

16 Saquan Gordon QB

17 Nasir Addison WR/DB

18 Zaahmir Anderson LB/RB

20 Andrew Lucas DB/WR

21 Vaboue Toure RB/DB

22 Nyrahn Hawkins DB/WR

23 Kareem Corey WR/DB

24 Malik Williams WR/DB

25 Jayson Turner RB/DB

26 Justin Aponte DB/RB

27 Jachai Littlejohn LB/TE

28 Raheem Wright RB/DB

29 Jhalil Porter RB/DB

30 Yasier Aaron RB/DB

31 Demo Clenord LB/WR

32 Samuel Afolayan LB/TE

33 Berlitz Legrand LB/TE

35 Terrell lowery DL/TE

36 Lorvey Toupuissant RB/DB

38 Avenson May WR/DB

39 Divine Ojugo RB/DB

40 Yousef Toure TE/LB

41 Shamar Thompson LB/TE

44 Dudley Macena DL/Ol

50 Ismail Shabazz DL/OL

51 Lensley Therlonge LB/OL

52 Jefferey Gunn OL/DL

53 Justin Evans DL/OL

54 Tyler Wint OL/DL

55 Jose Cristales OL/DL

56 Jayden Michel OL/DL

58 Souleymane Turay OL/DL

59 Tyreese George OL/DL

60 Marcus Exantus OL/DL

64 Troy Macon OL/DL

65 Stevenwood Florestal OL/DL

66 John Saintel OL/DL

70 Daniel McClees OL/DL

71 Anthony Ellis K

72 Eliezer Osias OL/DL

81 Bless Holmand WR/DB

82 Rayvon Wilson WR/DB

84 Marven Gracier WR/DB

Middletown South roster

30 Anthony Brasco 12 6’0 200 WR/LB 59 Nikko Polycandriotis 11 5’11 170 WR/DL 7 Tyler Carey 12 6’2 195 WR/LB 14 Brandon Rahill Rahill 11 5’9 155 RB/DB 69 Aidan Caruso 12 5’11 215 OL/DL 20 Beau Servidio 11 5’7 180 RB/LB 34 Anthony Felice 12 5’10 175 WR/DB 6 Kyle Smith 11 5’8 160 QB/DB 5 Matt Grab 12 5’10 175 WR/DB 10 Madden Stanley 11 6’0 175 QB/DB 8 Jack Latore 12 6’5 240 TE/DL 78 Dustin Tobacco 11 5’10 200 OL/DL 4 Frank Leporatti 12 6’6 235 OL/DL 26 Jason Wagner 11 6’0 190 TE/DL 11 Jack Mason 12 6`4 220 WR/LB 71 Thomas Whyte 11 6’3 250 OL/DL 50 Dante Miranda 12 6’3 270 OL/DL 38 Jack Antonio 10 6’2 175 WR/DB 3 Dan Primiano 12 5”10 175 RB/DB 35 Jesse Burbank 10 5’10 145 WR/DB 17 Austin Ruziecki 12 5’11 180 RB/LB 89 Sean Burns 10 5’8 140 RB/DB 2 Thomas Schork 12 6’3 195 QB/DB 15 Zach Cmil 10 6’0 185 LB/RB 79 Ian Schwerdt 12 6’1 240 OL/DL 48 Aaron Colelli 10 5’9 182 WR/DB 75 Shawn Smith 12 6″0 255 OL/DL 21 Rob Cordiano 10 5’10 165 WR/DB 27 Ryan St.Clair 12 6’1 175 WR/DB 18 Jake Czwakiel 10 5’9 165 QB/DB 25 Jack Willi 12 5’11 205 RB/LB 74 Joseph Demarco 10 6’2 215 OL/DL 72 Jake Williamson 12 6’3 270 OL/DL 56 Jack Eastmond 10 5’10 180 OL/DL 9 Matt Yeserski 12 5’8 170 WR/DB 28 Colin Gallagher 10 6’0 185 LB/RB 73 Tyler Addonsio 11 6’1 245 OL/DL 39 Shawn Goode 10 6’0 180 LB/RB 16 Joseph Capone 11 5’5 135 RB/DB 87 Owen Richter 10 6’0 175 WR/DB 12 Mark Caruso 11 6’0 170 WR/DB 23 Donovan Summey 10 6’0 185 RB/DB 85 Quinn Curly 11 5’10 150 WR/LB 22 Dante Farrel-Brown 10 5’10 185 DB/RB 86 Drew Donofrio 11 5’10 160 WR/DB 12 Noah Foggy 10 6’3 175 WR/DB 1 Logan Colleran 11 6’0 175 WR/DB 46 Anthony Puccio 10 5’11 155 DB/REC 2 Jack Cunningham 11 5’8 155 WR/DB 43 Trey Gammino 11 6’2 160 QB/DB 80 Joseph Kratka 11 5’10 158 WR/DB 40 James Letts 11 5’9 190 TE/DL 13 Rex Magistrado 11 6’0 155 WR/DB 51 Luigi Massagli 11 5’8 188 OL/DL 36 James McCarthy 11 5’7 160 RB / LB 67 John Nasta 11 6’1 205 TE/DL 54 Aidan Parry 11 6’ 2 234 OL/DL 55 Devin Parry 11 6’2 225 OL/DL 45 Kellan Peters 11 5’8 170 RB/DB

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens